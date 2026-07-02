Coast Guard Finalizes $3.3 Billion In Arctic Security Cutter Contracts With Bollinger And Rauma

The Coast Guard on Thursday said it finalized $3.3 billion for two contracts with Bollinger Shipyards and Finland’s Rauma Marine Constructions for six medium polar icebreakers. Bollinger’s $2.2 billion award covers four Arctic Security Cutters (ASCs) and Rauma’s $1.1 billion deal is for two ASCs. The first ASC under the Bollinger ward is slated for delivery in 2029 and Rauma is slated to deliver its first vessels in 2028. All six ships are scheduled to be delivered by 2031. The…