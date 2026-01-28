CNO’s New Hedge Strategy Uses “Tailored Forces” To Underpin Upcoming Strategic Guidance

The Chief of Naval Operations (NCO) this week said his upcoming new strategic guidance, dubbed the United States Navy Fighting Instructions, will be a framework guided by his new “hedge strategy” that uses tailored forces, which includes unmanned vessels. Adm. Daryl Caudle first mentioned the strategy during a speech at the Surface Navy Association’s national symposium earlier this month. During a Jan. 27 speech at the Apex Defense conference, Caudle expanded on the meaning of both the strategy and incoming…