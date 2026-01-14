CNO Supports Battleship Lasers, Foresees Them Reaching One Megawatt-Power Level

The Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) on Wednesday said he strongly supports putting large-power laser weapons on the Trump-class battleship and even foresees lasers reaching upwards of one megawatt in output to act as a consistent initial point defense option. Speaking to reporters during the Surface Navy Association’s annual symposium, Adm. Daryl Caudle said he was “all part of” the process to add lasers to concepts for the new battleship design unveiled recently by President Trump and the limiting factors…