CNO Sees Role For Foreign Shipbuilders To Build And Maintain Some Auxiliary Ships, Invest In U.S.

The Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) on Monday said he envisions leveraging foreign shipyards to improve the U.S. Navy by having them maintain and build some auxiliary ships while investing in domestic capacity. “I don’t see any future where I don’t leverage foreign shipyards and foreign countries’ skills and capacity to help me get up on plan with my shipbuilding initiatives,” Adm. Daryl Caudle said during an event at the Atlantic Council. The first part is focused on trying to…