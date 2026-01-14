CNO Seeks Defense Spending Over Four Percent Of GDP, Says Adding Nuclear Power To Battleship Would Delay It

The Navy’s top officer this week argued the U.S. annual defense budget should stick to a “new normal” above four percent of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to maintain military readiness amid peer adversaries and to grow the fleet. Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Daryl Caudle told a media roundtable during the Surface Navy Association’s annual symposium on Jan. 14 that while President Donald Trump argues NATO partners should commit to a goal of five percent of their…