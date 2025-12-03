Central Command Deploys One-Way Attack Drones In Middle East

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday said it has deployed the U.S. military’s first one-way attack drone squadron, which consists of Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones that feature autonomous technology. The Middle East-based squadron was established by CENTCOM’s relatively new Task Force Scorpion Strike (TFSS), which appears to have been stood up in early November and is focused on delivering low-cost drones to warfighters. CENTCOM said the LUCAS drones, which are manufactured by Arizona-based SpektreWorks, “have an extensive…