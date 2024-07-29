U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Voorheis (right), Air Force Life Cycle Management Center program executive officer for fighters and advanced aircraft, presents Lt. Gen Donna Shipton (left), AFLCMC commander, with a token of appreciation during an F-16 Golden Anniversary ceremony at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio on June 25 (U.S. Air Force Photo)
DAYTON, Ohio–The U.S. Air Force in the last few months awarded classified contracts to five vendors–a mix of traditional defense companies and non-marquee ones–for the autonomy piece of the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), service leaders…