CBP Awards Anduril $363 Million For Extended Range Surveillance Towers

Anduril Industries on Friday said it received a $363 million contract from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for more than 200 Extended Range Sentry Towers (XRST) for autonomous surveillance along the U.S. southwest border. The one-year contract was awarded in December 2025 and so far, Anduril has delivered more than 40 XRSTs under that award and is building more than 15 of the systems monthly, a company spokesperson said. CBP has deployed more than 350 standard-range artificial intelligence-enabled Sentry Towers,…