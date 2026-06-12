CBP Awards Anduril $363 Million For Extended Range Surveillance Towers

Anduril Industries on Friday said it received a $363 million contract from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for more than 200 Extended Range Sentry Towers (XRST) for autonomous surveillance along the U.S. southwest border. The one-year contract was awarded in December 2025 and so far, Anduril has delivered more than 40 XRSTs under that award and is building more than 15 of the systems monthly, a company spokesperson said. CBP has deployed more than 350 standard-range artificial intelligence-enabled Sentry Towers,…
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Congress Updates
SASC Approves $1.14 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA With ‘Right to Repair’ Reform, Stock Buyback Restriction
The Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) has approved its $1.14 trillion version of the next defense policy bill, adopting “right to repair” reform to provide the military services’ greater ability […]
House Appropriators Unveil $1.07 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Bill, Restore Funds For E-7, Army Aviation
House appropriators on Wednesday released their $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill, with the legislation reversing Army aviation cuts, restoring funding for the Air Force’s E-7 Wedgetail program […]
MOSA Implementation By Pentagon Lagging, GAO Official Says
While the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) has been a requirement for major defense acquisition programs since January 2019 and other Defense Department acquisitions since January 2021, few programs are […]
HASC Wants Info On Army’s Plans To Pursue Autonomous Aerial Delivery, Surface Vessels For Logistics
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) added several measures to its version of the next defense policy bill seeking more details from the Army on efforts to develop future logistics […]
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