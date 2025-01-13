Sailors assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN-776) prepare to moor at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia on August 22, 2024. as part of a scheduled port visit before conducting a submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP) with the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)
The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) review of the Navy’s latest 30-year shipbuilding plan highlighted how the planned submarine sales to Australia under the AUKUS agreement are likely to lower total U.S. submarine operational years.
