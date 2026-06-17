Castelion Nabs First Delivery Award For Blackbeard Hypersonic Weapon

The Navy last week awarded Castelion a $23 million firm-fixed-price order to produce and deliver 50 Blackbeard early operational capability pre-production prototype hypersonic weapons. The Defense Department June 11 contract announcement said this includes fifty storage and shipping containers in support of the Small Business Innovation Research Phase III effort, titled “Low Cost Highly Manufacturable Long Range Strike Weapon Production.” It describes the effort as in support of “advancing the key enabling technology for a rapidly fieldable hypersonic weapon system.”…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
Build Of At Least 45 MQ-9s By Start Of FY 2029 Required By SASC Bill
Down to an inventory of 135 MQ-9A Reapers due to the loss of two dozen aircraft in strikes on Iran, the Air Force would have to field at least 45 […]
Kaine On Iranian Girls School Strike: “You Can Be Sure We’re Gonna Get The Answer To That One”
Sen. Timothy Kaine (D-Va.), the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) seapower panel, pledged on Tuesday that the Senate will get to the bottom of what happened […]
‘Right To Repair’ Reform In SASC’s FY ‘27 NDAA Sets “Government-Purpose Rights’ As Default
The “Right to Repair” provision secured in the Senate Armed Services Committee’s (SASC) version of the next defense policy bill would establish “government-purpose rights” as a default, requiring defense contractors […]
Pentagon May Make ‘Tradeoffs’ For Low-Cost Autonomous Tech Without Reconciliation Funds, CTO Says
The Pentagon’s chief technology officer has said the department may need to make “tradeoffs” on certain capability priorities if Congress doesn’t pass a reconciliation with $350 billion in requested defense […]