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Castelion Nabs First Delivery Award For Blackbeard Hypersonic Weapon

Rich Abott By
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Castelion Nabs First Delivery Award For Blackbeard Hypersonic Weapon
Flight-test of Castelion's developmental two-stage hypersonic strike weapon, Blackbeard. Photo: Castelion

The Navy last week awarded Castelion a $23 million firm-fixed-price order to produce and deliver 50 Blackbeard early operational capability pre-production prototype hypersonic weapons. The Defense Department June 11 contract announcement said this includes fifty storage and shipping containers in support of the Small Business Innovation Research Phase III effort, titled “Low Cost Highly Manufacturable Long Range Strike Weapon Production.” It describes the effort as in support of “advancing the key enabling technology for a rapidly fieldable hypersonic weapon system.”…

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