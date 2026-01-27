Calio Commits RTX To Boosting Capex, Paying Dividends

Following investments in 2025 to boost capacity and increase production of defense products, RTX [RTX] in 2026 the company will further increase capital expenditures to meet demands the Trump administration and Defense Department have from industry, Chris Calio, RTX chairman and CEO, said on Tuesday. Capital expenditures last year were $2.6 billion and are expected to be $3.1 billion in 2026, Calio said on the company’s fourth quarter earnings call. In 2025, RTX increased output of certain munitions by 20…