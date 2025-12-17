Cadenazzi Plans More Discrete Approach To Supply Chain Investments

The Defense Department’s new industrial base policy chief plans to take a more tailored approach to how his office invests in the supply chain that supports the defense industry versus a broader, traditional application of resources to bolster the lower tiers of the supply base. Instead of investing in “broad categories” like the workforce, castings and forgings, the Office of Industrial Base Policy will assess supply chain challenges with specific systems and invest accordingly, Assistant Secretary of Defense Michael Cadenazzi…
Contract Updates
CORRECTION: The contract announced on Sept. 29 2025 (for A-GAS US Inc., Bowling Green) – $31,442,629
CORRECTION: The contract announced on Sept. 29, 2025, for A-GAS US Inc., Bowling Green, Ohio (SPE4A7-25-D-0386) for $31,442,629 was not awarded.
UPDATE: Somo Lens LLC (Santa Fe Springs, California (SPE2DF-26-D-0004) – $37,500,000)
UPDATE: Somo Lens LLC,* Santa Fe Springs, California (SPE2DF-26-D-0004, $37,500,000) has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for optical lens program for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DE-24-R-0002 and awarded on May…
UPDATE: Hologic Sales and Service LLC (Marlborough, Massachusetts (SPE2D1-26-D-0005) – $95,000,000),
UPDATE: Hologic Sales and Service LLC, Marlborough, Massachusetts (SPE2D1-26-D-0005, $95,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-21-R-0002 and awarded Feb.…
Vertex Aerospace LLC (Madison, Mississippi) – $
Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Mississippi, was awarded an undefinitized contract action with a not-to-exceed price of $ 20,995,905 for F-16 Systems Program Office Foreign Military Sales (FMS) support. This contract action involves FMS support for contractor logistics support (CLS) for…