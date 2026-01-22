CACI Posts Strong Earnings Gains In Second Quarter

CACI International [CACI] on Wednesday reported higher earnings and sales in its second quarter of fiscal year 2026 with growth across its customer segments despite the recent government shutdown. Net income rose 13 percent to $123.9 million, $5.59 earnings per share (EPS), from $109.9 million ($4.88 EPS) a year ago. Excluding intangible amortization expense and related tax impacts, adjusted per share earnings of $6.81 topped consensus estimates by 33 cents. Operating margin increased 70 basis points to 11.8 percent. Sales…