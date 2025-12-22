CACI Makes Play To Bolster Space Capabilities With $2.6 Billion Bid For ARKA Group

CACI International [CACI] on Monday said it has agreed to acquire ARKA Group for $2.6 billion in cash, a deal that would make it a major player in high-end imaging payloads for classified satellite programs, complement its ground-based data processing of space-based intelligence collection, and provide an entrée into directed energy and laser warning capabilities. The acquisition will complement CACI’s sensor portfolio in land, air and sea domains with space sensors for all-domain sensing, add ground-based processing for geospatial intelligence…