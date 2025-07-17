Pictured is U.S. Air Force Gen. Thomas Bussiere, head of Air Force Global Strike Command, addressing personnel at Minot AFB, N.D. on May 21 about the new Site Activation Task Force Detachment 12 at Minot to accommodate the Sentinel future ICBM (U.S. Air Force Photo)
U.S. Air Force Gen. Thomas Bussiere, the seventh head of Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) since its founding in 2009, would become the second AFGSC commander to ascend to Air Force Vice Chief of Staff, if approved by the Senate.
Retired Air Force Gen.…