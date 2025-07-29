Boeing’s Losses Narrow In Second Quarter, Sales Soar On Commercial Aircraft Deliveries

Boeing [BA] more than halved its losses in the second quarter on operational improvements across the company, in particular the defense segment which suffered no charges on fixed-price development programs that have bedeviled the company for years. The aerospace and defense giant also burned through less cash, with free cash being a $200 million usage in the quarter versus $4.3 billion a year ago. Through the first half of 2025, the free cash outflow was $2.5 billion against an $8.3…