Sign In
Search
Business/Financial

Boeing’s Losses Narrow In Second Quarter, Sales Soar On Commercial Aircraft Deliveries

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Boeing’s Losses Narrow In Second Quarter, Sales Soar On Commercial Aircraft Deliveries
Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg. Photo: Boeing

Boeing [BA] more than halved its losses in the second quarter on operational improvements across the company, in particular the defense segment which suffered no charges on fixed-price development programs that have bedeviled the company for years. The aerospace and defense giant also burned through less cash, with free cash being a $200 million usage in the quarter versus $4.3 billion a year ago. Through the first half of 2025, the free cash outflow was $2.5 billion against an $8.3…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at [email protected] or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Business/Financial

Leidos Completes $1 Billion Acquisition Of L3Harris’ Detection And Automation Businesses

Business/Financial

PAE To Acquire A-T Solutions, Expanding National Security Business

Business/Financial

BAE To Acquire ISR Business From Esterline

Business/Financial

Senate Republican Stimulus Proposal Would Help Aerospace Manufacturers

Trending

Missing Radiation Source Found in New Jersey; State, Federal Agencies Say They Did Not Use Drones To Look For It
18 Rocket Lab Satellites for SDA to Carry Standard Tactical SATCOM Radios, As Agency Awaits Funding for Advanced Tactical Data Links
U.S. Space Force Launches Seventh X-37B Mission
10,000 “Operationally Relevant” Commercial EO Images Provided to NGA Per Week
USAF Looking for “Revolutionary” Concepts for Next Generation Refueler-Airlift Teaming

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume