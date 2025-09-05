Boeing Says MQ-28 Demonstrations Prove Operational Effectiveness

Boeing [BA] last Friday said it and the Royal Australian Air Force have proven the “operational viability” of the MQ-28 Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) through a series of capability demonstrations that concluded in June, four months ahead of schedule. The demonstrations consisted of operationally relevant missions using the autonomous CCA to add to and complement the effectiveness of crewed platforms, Boeing said. The demonstrations of the Ghost Bat loyal wingman drone “validated autonomous behaviors and mission execution, multi-ship operations to…