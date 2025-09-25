Boeing Moves To Relocate Super Hornet Service Life Modification Work Away From St. Louis

Boeing [BA] on Wednesday announced it is relocating its F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Service Life Modification (SLM) work out of its St. Louis region facilities and it plans to wrap up remaining SLM work there by 2027. The company said decisions on where to transfer the St. Louis-area work is not final yet, but they are starting case studies for moving it to their San Antonio, Texas and Jacksonville, Fla., sites. Boeing already currently performs some of the SLM work in…