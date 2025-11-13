Boeing Machinists Vote To End Strike; Return To Work Sunday Night

Defense workers at Boeing’s [BA] military aircraft and munitions operations in the St. Louis region on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to end their three-month-plus-long strike, with plans to return to work on Sunday, Nov. 16 at 11 p.m. The roughly 3,200 Boeing machinists voted 68 percent in favor to accept the company’s latest contract offer, made on Monday, The accepted offer includes a $6,000 up front signing bonus, larger than previous offers, but excludes restricted stock units and retention bonuses previously…