Boeing, Leonardo Pursuing Army’s Flight School Next With AW119T Helicopter

Boeing [BA] announced on Monday it has teamed with Leonardo to pursue the Army’s Flight School Next program, offering the latter’s AW119T as the service’s next training helicopter. “We are bringing together two industry leaders to offer the Army a turnkey, innovative approach to rotary-wing training with an integrated, long-term training solution that increases aviator proficiency, operational and sustainment efficiencies and will deliver measurable value throughout the life of the program,” John Chicoli, Boeing Global Services’ senior director for U.S.…