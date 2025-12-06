Boeing Expects To More Than Triple PAC-3 Seeker Production In Three Years

If demand expectations hold true, Boeing [BA] by the end of 2028 or early 2029 anticipates more than tripling its current production rate of seekers it supplies for the Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC)-3 air defense interceptor missiles, a senior company official said on Saturday. Boeing will build about 650 PAC-3 seekers in 2025, its largest annual production run to date, going to around 2,250 in three years, Steve Parker, president and CEO of Boeing’s Defense, Space, and Security segment, said…