Advanced / Transformational Technology

Blue Water Autonomy Unveils Details For 190-Foot USV With Eyes On MASC

Cal Biesecker By
Image of Blue Water Autonomy's 190-foot Liberty Class unmanned surface vessel. Source: Blue Water Autonomy

Blue Water Autonomy on Wednesday introduced details of its first autonomous unmanned surface vessel (USV), the 190-foot Liberty Class, which is based on a proven hull design and is expected to be constructed this year to compete for the Navy’s Modular Attack Surface Craft (MASC) program. The Liberty Class vessels are based on Damen Shipyards’ Stan Patrol 6009 axe bow hull design used in commercial and government fleets and will be built at Conrad Shipyard beginning in March (Defense Daily,…

