BlackSky’s Growth Contracts In 2025 For Second Year

BlackSky Technologies’ [BKSY] 2025 financial performance was a mixed bag, with an increase in fourth quarter revenue and a 32 percent increase in backlog while losses widened and growth contracted for a second straight year. BlackSky posted $106.6 million in revenue in 2025, a 4 percent increase from 2024. It marks a second year of slowing annual growth, after an 8 percent increase in 2024 and a 45 percent rise in 2023. Revenue came in at the low end of…