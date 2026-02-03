BlackSea Conducts Keel Laying For New NightTrain Autonomous Logistics Vessel

BlackSea Technologies on Jan. 30 conducted a formal keel-laying ceremony marking the start of construction on its NightTrain autonomous logistics vessel. Night Train is the company’s autonomous, low-profile logistics vessel that is designed to deliver “meaningful cargo” in containerized payloads to forward forces in contested maritime areas. The vessel would support distributed operations while minimizing the risk to other personnel in a conflict. “Built to move at scale across inter-theater distances, NightTrain carries standard ISO containers and releases cargo without…