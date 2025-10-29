Bill Lynn Retiring, COO John Baylouny To Lead Leonardo DRS

Long-time Leonardo DRS [DRS] Chairman and CEO Bill Lynn will retire at the start of next year and company veteran and chief operating officer (COO) John Baylouny will become president and CEO on Jan. 1, the company said on Wednesday. Since January, 2012, the 71-year-old Lynn, 71, has undertaken organic growth and a series of acquisitions, including an all-stock merger with Israel-based RADA Electronics Industries that added tactical radars to Leonardo DRS’ suite of electro-optic and infrared sensors. Leonardo DRS…