Bell Taps RTX’s Collins Aerospace To Provide Key Systems For MV-75 FLRAA

RTX’s [RTX] Collins Aerospace announced Monday it has secured multiple contracts from Bell [TXT] to provide five key systems for the Army’s new MV-75 Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA). Collins said it has been selected to provide the main power generation capability and the interconnect drive system for FLRAA as well as its SmartProbe air data system, the cockpit seats and the tiltrotor platform’s ice protection system. “The Army’s new generation of rotorcraft needs to fly farther and faster,…