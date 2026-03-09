Bell, DARPA Complete Design Review For X-76 Aircraft, On Track For Early ‘28 Flight Test

Bell [TXT] is set to begin building its X-plane demonstrator capable of flying at speeds of up to 450 knots after completing a critical design review (CDR) with the Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), as it works toward flight testing in early 2028. DARPA announced the update on Monday and confirmed that Bell’s design for the SPeed and Runway INdependent Technologies (SPRINT) program has been designated the X-76. “The designation places it within the historic lineage of X-planes…
