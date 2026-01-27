Bechtel Receives $812 Million Naval Nuclear Propulsion Contract

A Bechtel subsidiary received a $812 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for naval nuclear propulsion components by the Navy, according to the Jan. 21 contracts list on the Pentagon website. Bechtel Plant Machinery, based in Monroeville, Pa., is a prime contractor for the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and is involved in many parts of the process for installing propulsion plant components in nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines for the Navy, according to the company website. Work is expected to finish by September…