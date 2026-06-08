Bayou Metal To Build Modules For HII’s ROMULUS USV To Help Speed Production

HII [HII] on Monday announced Bayou Metal Supply & Manufacturing as a strategic partner for its ROMULUS 151 unmanned surface vessel (USV), creating a dedicated line to supply production modules to accelerate construction of the vessel. HII did not disclose which parts of the USV Bayou Metal will be producing. Based in Louisiana, Bayou Metal will supply complete assembly units for shipment to Breaux Bothers Enterprises, which will integrate the modules into the finished ROMULUS USVs. Breaux, which is also…