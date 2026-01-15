Sign In
Search
Navy/USMC

Battleship Solves The Weapons Choice DDG(X) Faced, Navy Official Says

Rich Abott By
SHARE:
Battleship Solves The Weapons Choice DDG(X) Faced, Navy Official Says
Weapons and systems planned for the new notional BBG(X) Trump-class battleship. (Image: U.S. Navy)

The Navy was facing a choice between either fielding hypersonic weapons or keeping a planned naval gun on the DDG(X) future destroyer program until the Trump administration’s push to supersede  it with  a battleship allowed them to do both weapons and more, the Navy director of surface warfare said this week. Speaking during the Surface Navy Association annual symposium on Tuesday, Rear Adm. Derek Trinque, director of surface warfare (N96), said “I did not expect to be told to build…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Air Force

USAF To Pursue Degraded Visual Environment System For HH-60W Without Helmet Mounted Display

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Seasats Discloses $24 Million APFIT Award For Lightfish ASVs

Business/Financial

Parsons Acquires Altamira For $375 Million, Strengthening Defense And Intelligence Work

Army

Army’s First HADES ISR Jet Prototype To Begin Flying This Spring, SNC Says

Trending

HASC Seapower Chair Backs Battleship Concept, Reiterates Support For Navy’s F/A-XX
Zumwalt Installs Of Hypersonic Weapon Tubes On Pace, Testing For IOC Unclear
Lockheed Conducts Successful First Flight Test Of Stinger Replacement Offering
Record F-35 Deliveries, PAC-3 Production Framework Show Lockheed Martin Stepping Up, Hegseth Says
DHS Creates Program Executive Office for Drone and Counter-Drone Systems

Contract Updates

Chandler Construction Services Inc. (Ninety Six, South Carolina) – $16,471,000

Chandler Construction Services Inc., Ninety Six, South Carolina, was awarded a $16,471,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the furnishing, installing, and placing into successful operation of water main pipe. The amount of this action is $16,471,000. Bids were solicited via the internet…

M1 Support Services LP (Denton, Texas) – $68,822,271

M1 Support Services LP, Denton, Texas, was awarded a $68,822,271 modification (P00206) to contract W9124G-17-C-0104 for Army and Air Force aviation maintenance. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $5,522,349,151. Work will be performed at…

Lake Union Drydock Co. (LUDC) (Seattle, Washington) – $12,683,144

Lake Union Drydock Co.* (LUDC), Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $12,683,144 firm-fixed-price contract for the maintenance, repair and preservation of YTT-10 (YTT-9 Cape Flattery-class torpedo trials craft) service life extension program. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring…

Innovative Professional Solutions Inc. (Panama City Beach, Florida) – $13,631,598

Innovative Professional Solutions Inc.,* Panama City Beach, Florida, is awarded a $13,631,598 firm-fixed price/cost-only contract for fabrication and installation of minesweeping winches.  This contract includes supplies for the government of the Republic of Korea (100%) under the Foreign Military Sales…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume