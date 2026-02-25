Battlefield Power Solutions Developer Chariot Defense Raises $34 Million

Chariot Defense, a developer of power systems that emerged from stealth last July, has raised $34 million in a Series A funding round it will spend on accelerate production and developing and operating system to command, control and distributed electric power on the battlefield. Andreessen Horowitz, a new investor, led the funding round. San Francisco-based Chariot announced an $8 million seed round when it exited stealth (Defense Daily, July 16, 2025). Chariot said it will also hire more engineers with…