Sign In
Search
Advanced / Transformational Technology

Battlefield Power Solutions Developer Chariot Defense Raises $34 Million

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Battlefield Power Solutions Developer Chariot Defense Raises $34 Million
Chariot Defense Amphora power management and storage system. Photo: Chariot Defense

Chariot Defense, a developer of power systems that emerged from stealth last July, has raised $34 million in a Series A funding round it will spend on accelerate production and developing and operating system to command, control and distributed electric power on the battlefield. Andreessen Horowitz, a new investor, led the funding round. San Francisco-based Chariot announced an $8 million seed round when it exited stealth (Defense Daily, July 16, 2025). Chariot said it will also hire more engineers with…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Blue Water Autonomy Unveils Details For 190-Foot USV With Eyes On MASC

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Ursa Major Unveils Hypersonic Missile System It Says Is Affordable, Rapidly Producible

Advanced / Transformational Technology

F-22 Fighter, MQ-20 Avenger UAS Demonstrate Manned-Unmanned Teaming

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Venom Prototype Flew 71 Days After Design Start, Mach Industries and Divergent Technologies Say

Trending

Rolls-Royce F130 Engine For B-52 Passes Altitude And Operability Testing, Company Says
Kratos, GE Win Air Force Contract For GEK1500 Engine Preliminary Design
Defense Watch: F-47 Engine, Army News, Leidos Realigns, New SRM Facility
Anduril Gets $44 Million In DPA Funding To Expand Rocket Motor Production
Contract Awards

Congress Updates

Congress

Wicker Wants Legislation On DoD’s Equity Investments In Minerals Supply Chain

Legislation regarding equity investments by the Defense Department in critical mineral supply chains is needed to strengthen the larger defense industrial base and demonstrate to the “free market” that the […]

Congress

“Not Sure How They Get To Where They Wanna Be,” Calvert Says of $1.5 Trillion Defense Topline Proposal

As the federal government enters a third week of tardiness in a fiscal 2027 budget release, a big question is how the Pentagon will be able to spend $500 billion […]

Congress

Path Uncertain For $1.5 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Topline After Trump Casts Doubt On Second Reconciliation Bill

The path to achieve the White House’s call for a $1.5 trillion defense topline in 2027 appears murkier now after President Donald Trump has cast doubt on the prospects of […]

Congress

Senate Budget Dems Push For Defense Reconciliation Spending Details, Cite ‘Slush Fund’ Concerns

Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee have raised “significant concern” with the Pentagon’s move to classify reconciliation spending plans, urging the department to provide more public details on how the […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume