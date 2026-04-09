BAE Tapped As Second Source To Provide Cannons For Howitzer

The Army has awarded BAE Systems a $146 million contract to manufacture M776 cannons for the services M777 towed 155mm howitzer, adding a second source for the firing tubes, the company said on Wednesday. BAE’s facility in Louisville, Ky., will produce the M776 cannons. The cannons are currently manufactured at the Army’s Watervliet Arsenal in New York. Establishing BAE as a second source for the M776 “allows the Army to acquire necessary firepower at a much faster pace, further contributing…