Sign In
Search
Army

BAE Tapped As Second Source To Provide Cannons For Howitzer

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
BAE Tapped As Second Source To Provide Cannons For Howitzer
An M777 lightweight 155mm howitzer firing. Photo: BAE Systems

The Army has awarded BAE Systems a $146 million contract to manufacture M776 cannons for the services M777 towed 155mm howitzer, adding a second source for the firing tubes, the company said on Wednesday. BAE’s facility in Louisville, Ky., will produce the M776 cannons. The cannons are currently manufactured at the Army’s Watervliet Arsenal in New York. Establishing BAE as a second source for the M776 “allows the Army to acquire necessary firepower at a much faster pace, further contributing…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Intelligence Community

Vantor Introduces Two New Satellite Classes For High Resolution Imaging, Frequent Revisits

Space

Space Force Awards 14 Companies Space Domain Awareness Contracts Under “Andromeda”

Space

Kratos Nabs Space Force Contract For Ground System Architecture Worth $447 Million

Nuclear Modernization

Air Force, DIU Pick Buckley And Malmstrom Bases For Microreactors

Trending

Space Force Awards 14 Companies Space Domain Awareness Contracts Under “Andromeda”
Space Force Requests More Than $8 Billion For Space-Based AMTI
Air Force To Host Classified Industry Day For Standoff Attack Weapon
Army Budget Request Appears To Forego Black Hawk, Apache Procurement In FY ‘27
Defense Watch: Unhappy Dem, Hypersonic Test, More Army Ousters, DDG Launch

Congress Updates

Congress

Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]

Space

Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says

Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]

Congress

Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority

Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]

Pentagon

Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume