Air Force

BAE Systems To Develop 300 Prototypes For AGR-20F Upgrades Against Drone Swarms

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
BAE Systems To Develop 300 Prototypes For AGR-20F Upgrades Against Drone Swarms
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle equipped with AGR-20F Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System II laser-guided rockets (Photo on Air Force 96th Test Wing Website)

In response to a U.S. Central Command and Air Forces Central Joint Urgent Operational Need (JUON) in August 2024, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's (AFLCMC) armament directorate at Eglin AFB, Fla., has awarded BAE Systems a $145 million contract to mature a Long Wave Infrared (LWIR) seeker system to Technology Readiness Level 7 and build 300 prototypes to put in the nose of Air Force F-16 fighters and Navy MH-60 helicopters to test with the company's AGR-20F Fixed-wing Air-Launched…

