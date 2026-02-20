BAE Systems To Develop 300 Prototypes For AGR-20F Upgrades Against Drone Swarms

In response to a U.S. Central Command and Air Forces Central Joint Urgent Operational Need (JUON) in August 2024, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's (AFLCMC) armament directorate at Eglin AFB, Fla., has awarded BAE Systems a $145 million contract to mature a Long Wave Infrared (LWIR) seeker system to Technology Readiness Level 7 and build 300 prototypes to put in the nose of Air Force F-16 fighters and Navy MH-60 helicopters to test with the company's AGR-20F Fixed-wing Air-Launched…