BAE Eyes Deal In Early ‘26 To Extend AMPV Production, Teams With Forterra For Autonomy Effort

BAE Systems said Tuesday it has partnered with Forterra to bring autonomy capability to the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV), with an aim to hold a mobility demonstration in 2026. Bill Sheehy, director of BAE Systems’ ground maneuver product line, told Defense Daily the company is also eyeing a potential contract extension early next year for continued AMPV production. “We are in negotiations now, working through a contract with the Army to extend our production lines out longer. I don’t expect…