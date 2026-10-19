BAE Agrees To Increase APKWS Production Under Multi-Year Framework With DoD

BAE Systems will “surge” production of its Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) to 25,000 annually for the Defense Department under a new agreement that also creates a path to further increase production to 35,000 units per year to meet international demand. The seven-year framework agreement calls for BAE to begin ramping up production of the laser guidance kits while negotiating a multi-year contract with DoD, the company said on Monday. Current annual production rates of the kits were not…