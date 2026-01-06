Autonomous Vessel Technology Developer Magnet Defense Acquires Metal Shark

Magnet Defense LLC, which is developing unmanned surface vessels (USVs), has acquired Metal Shark, a builder of patrol boats and other marine craft in a deal that gives it shipyards to produce autonomous vessels. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Magnet Defense merged from stealth last month when it unveiled its artificial intelligence-enabled, 48-meter autonomous research vessel that completed a 390-day, 32,000 nautical mile sea trial. Metal Shark, which is based in Louisiana and operates two shipyards in the…