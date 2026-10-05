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Australian Navigation Company To Begin Manufacturing In U.S.

Cal Biesecker By
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Australian Navigation Company To Begin Manufacturing In U.S.
Inertial navigation system made by Advanced Navigation. Photo: Advanced Navigation

Australia’s Advanced Navigation on Monday said it is expanding in the U.S. and plans to begin producing inertial navigation systems in Alabama beginning in 2027 to better serve its customers and expand market share. Advanced Navigation America, the name of the company’s U.S. operations, plans to manufacture its complete suite of fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems and micro-electro-mechanical systems for defense and commercial customers in Huntsville, Ala., Mike Cohen, president of Advanced Navigation America, told Defense Daily last week.…

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