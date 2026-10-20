Commercial, Defense And Tariff Recovery Power RTX To Strong Third Quarter

RTX [RTX] on Tuesday posted strong third quarter financial results driven by its commercial aerospace and defense businesses and the company also benefited from tariff refunds by the government after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Trump administration had unlawfully imposed the levies on imports. Net income rose 35 percent to $2.6 billion, $1.89 earnings per share (EPS), from $1.9 billion ($1.41 EPS) a year ago. Excluding restructuring costs and acquisition accounting adjustments, adjusted earnings of $2.26 EPS topped consensus…