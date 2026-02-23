Austal Nabs $2.8 Billion Contract To Build Eight LST-100 Landing Craft For Australia

Austal Limited last Friday announced its Australia defense division won a $2.8 billion contract from the country's government to build eight landing craft based on the Dutch Damen Naval LST-100 design. Australia’s new Landing Craft Heavy (LCH) vessels will be based on the LST-100, similar to how the U.S. Navy selected LST-100 as the basis for the newest non-developmental iteration of its Medium Landing Ship (Defense Daily, Dec. 8, 2025). Last week, the Navy confirmed its plans for the LSM…