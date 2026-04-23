Navy Studying International Ship Production And Increasing Domestic Capacity

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – The Navy is starting a study on how to increase shipbuilding capacity both domestically and how to potentially expand to buying modules or whole ships outside the U.S. Former Secretary of the Navy John Phelan told reporters here Tuesday that the Navy study will examine potentially having foreign shipbuilders build modules of U.S. combat ships “and when we think it makes sense. So I guess I would say everything is on the table, we just need…