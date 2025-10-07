AUKUS Can be Strengthened, More Sustainable, DoD Official Says During DoD Review

A Defense Department official on Tuesday said there are things the U.S. and Australia can do to make the AUKUS security agreement stronger and more sustainable, while confirming a review of the trilateral effort by leadership is ongoing. During a confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), John Noh, nominated to be Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, said he does not want to “get ahead” of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth or Undersecretary of Defense…