A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle displays its overall capabilities during a live demonstration at the School of Infantry West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 27, 2019. The JLTV consists of multiple platforms capable of completing a variety of missions while providing increased protection and mobility for personnel across the Marine Corps. (Official Marine Corps video by Sgt. Timothy R. Smithers/Released)
Without an increase in its budget, the Marine Corps’ highest ranking officer said the service will have to “buy less” Joint Light Tactical Vehicles going forward in the wake of the Army’s decision to end its procurement of the platform.
Gen. Eric Smith,…