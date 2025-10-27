As Army Plans JLTV Cut, AM General ‘On Track’ To Meet 2026 Fielding For Vehicles On-Order

As the Army plans to curtail future Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) procurement, AM General has confirmed it remains on track to meet an initial fielding goal for the second half of 2026 for vehicles already on contract. “We’re in production with the JLTV A2. We’re building trucks right now. If you go to our factory in South Bend, Indiana or Mishawaka, you’ll see a whole bunch of JLTVs parked in the parking lot that are built. You’ll see a…