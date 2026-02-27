Army’s Mesquite Facility Not Close To Making 155mm Metal Parts, Re-Scoping With GD

Nearly two years after opening an artillery projectile facility, Army officials last week admitted they are still not close to having a new Mesquite, Texas, facility actually produce metal parts for artillery rounds and are in negotiations to re-scope the project with contractor General Dynamics [GD] Ordnance and Tactical Systems. Brent Ingraham, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, sustainment, and technology, told lawmakers on Feb. 24 that while the department is still pushing towards the goal of producing 100,000…