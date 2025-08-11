Army’s Incoming 2040 Air And Missile Defense Strategy Due Within Months

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The head of the Army’s Air and Missile Defense Command last week confirmed the service expects to release the next air and missile defense strategy for 2040 in about three months. “We're at the point now where, within the next three months, we will release the strategy 2040 out to the force. We've gone through all of the staffing. We're at the final general officer level staffing, and at my level. So we feel very comfortable in…