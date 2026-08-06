Army’s G-TEAD Launches Autonomous Sustainment Sprint For USARPAC, Plans ‘Very Big’ FY ‘27

The Army’s Global Tactical Edge Acquisition Directorate (G-TEAD) has launched its new opportunity to find autonomous sustainment solutions to support U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), the hub’s latest effort to rapidly deliver capability to the field in 180 days. Col. Chris Hill, the G-TEAD director, told Defense Daily the forthcoming initiative will kick off in November, lead to an operational assessment (OA) in January and then aim to deliver capability to USARPAC by early March, as the G-TEAD gears up for…