Army Will Issue CSO Soon To Move Forward With Procuring Common Tactical Truck

PITTSBURGH – The Army is moving forward on procuring the next-generation Common Tactical Truck (CTT), confirming Tuesday it will soon issue a Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) to solicit industry’s offerings. Col. William Arnold, the Army’s chief of transportation, provided the update after a period of uncertainty on next steps for the CTT program after having evaluated prototype offerings from several competitors, stating the use of a CSO could allow for more rapid fielding of new heavy tactical trucks. “It’s going to…