Army Uses IBCS To Help Defeat Cruise Missile Threats In Key Operational Test

The Army has said it successfully used the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) to help defeat two cruise missile threats in a simulated contested environment during a recent key demonstration. The flight test on October 2 was the culmination of the Follow-On Test and Evaluation phase for the IBCS program, the Army noted. “The test is further proof of the Army’s commitment to advancing its air and missile defense capabilities to meet the challenges of modern warfare. The Army continues…