Army To Solicit Industry’s Prototype Proposals This Summer For New Ground Robotics Effort

PITTSBURGH – The Army is planning to solicit industry’s prototype proposals this summer for a new ground robotics effort, focused on rapidly finding solutions to meet logistics resupply, breaching and multi-mission requirements. Col. Ken Bernier, the Army’s project manager for autonomous robotic capabilities, detailed the new initiative to get after “problem statements” rather providing a series of stringent requirements to industry, citing the potential Medium Modular Equipment Transport (M-MET) effort as a solution that could address the logistics resupply component…