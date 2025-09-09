Army To Receive First M1E3 Abrams Tank Prototypes In 2026, George Says

After accelerating its planned program timeline, the Army’s senior uniformed leader said Tuesday the service expects to receive the first M1E3 Abrams tank prototypes in 2026. “They told us it would be done in 2031. I’m here to tell you, we will have four of those new tanks next year as prototypes inside of our formation,” Gen. Randy George, the Army’s chief of staff, said during remarks at the Maneuver Warfighter Conference at Fort Benning in Georgia. In September 2023,…